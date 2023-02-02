iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.97. 4,310,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

