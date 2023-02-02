iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 178,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after acquiring an additional 400,996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,700,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter.

