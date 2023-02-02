iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.