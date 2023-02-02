iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

TLT stock opened at $108.18 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,056.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.