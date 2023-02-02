iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,273 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,349,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,774. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.