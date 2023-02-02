iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 878.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

