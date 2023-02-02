iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,902 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,444,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,666. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $100.18.

