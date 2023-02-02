IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.22. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 18,446 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

