Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Down 21.5%

Shares of Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating) were down 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 302,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Ipsidy Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Ipsidy Company Profile

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

