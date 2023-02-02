Investors Purchase High Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 42,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average daily volume of 4,030 call options.
Bakkt Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BKKT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 11,828,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,140 shares of company stock valued at $357,844. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bakkt by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,174 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bakkt
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
Featured Stories
