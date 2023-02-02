Investors Purchase High Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 42,290 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average daily volume of 4,030 call options.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 11,828,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. Bakkt has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,087.57% and a positive return on equity of 45.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKKT shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bakkt news, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,614.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,140 shares of company stock valued at $357,844. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bakkt by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,174 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Stories

