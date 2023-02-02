Investors Buy High Volume of American International Group Put Options (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,200 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 415% compared to the typical volume of 4,312 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 3,053,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,093. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

