Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Polaris (PII)

Polaris (NYSE: PII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

1/27/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

12/5/2022 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $106.00.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 523,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,294. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,488 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 462,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

