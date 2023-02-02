Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February 2nd (ASH, ASTR, AXFOF, BAFYY, BOSSY, DMZPY, EPOKY, FBIN, FCBBF, FSLR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, February 2nd:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $195.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $196.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a neutral rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

