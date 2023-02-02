Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Lowered by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99,375 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,041,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.13 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

