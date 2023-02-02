International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at International Paper

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

