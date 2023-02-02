International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

