Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 193,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,436 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 327,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.