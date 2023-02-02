Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

