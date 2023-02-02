Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 42.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,698,000 after acquiring an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5,130.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 615,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

PGR opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $139.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

