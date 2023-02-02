Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 98.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Lumentum by 57.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

