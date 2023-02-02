Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $802,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $56.47 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

