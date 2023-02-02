Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $807,000 Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

