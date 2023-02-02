Instem (LON:INS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $668.59

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 668.59 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 605 ($7.47). Instem shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.78), with a volume of 452,116 shares traded.

Instem Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 681.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,875.00.

In related news, insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.65), for a total transaction of £105,000 ($129,677.66).

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

