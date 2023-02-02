Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shaleen Devgun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

