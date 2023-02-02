Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells $97,787.49 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87.

Hayward Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Trading of Hayward

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 219,086 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,613,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

