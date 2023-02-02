Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 38,013 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,135,068.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,156,050.00.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 191,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,179. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 294,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 48,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

