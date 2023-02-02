Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 798 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $12,089.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 738,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,595. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.