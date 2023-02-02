Insider Buying: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Buys C$1,758,504,079,396.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCUGet Rating) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy acquired 1,326,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,326,086.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,479 shares in the company, valued at C$4,836,870,837,194.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.84 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Fission Uranium

(Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.