Insider Buying: Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) Senior Officer Buys C$1,758,504,079,396.00 in Stock

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy acquired 1,326,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,326,086.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,479 shares in the company, valued at C$4,836,870,837,194.

Fission Uranium Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.84 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. Fission Uranium Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.85 and a quick ratio of 20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

