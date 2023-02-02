Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) EVP Buys $134,100.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) EVP Timothy Carney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,460.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $487.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

