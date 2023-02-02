Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Up 7.1%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.42. 570,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 283,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inozyme Pharma news, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,562.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.