Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Gap Down to $95.25

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.25, but opened at $92.80. Ingles Markets shares last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 20,106 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Featured Articles

