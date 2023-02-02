Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IEM opened at GBX 441.79 ($5.46) on Thursday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 370.88 ($4.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 486.44 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 424.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Glen Suarez acquired 23,375 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($122,980.73).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

