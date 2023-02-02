Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average of $174.55. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

