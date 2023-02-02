Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,030 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.