Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $2,117,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $278.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

