Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $209.43 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

