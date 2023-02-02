Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.