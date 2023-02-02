Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 82,575 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

