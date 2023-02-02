Immunovant (IMVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Immunovant to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Up 0.5 %

IMVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.29. 1,033,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,516. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,525.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock worth $1,346,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 102.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.