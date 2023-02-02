IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98 to $2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.56. 271,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 684.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

