HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) vs. Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Financial Contrast

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82% Getaround N/A N/A -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $35.72 million 0.39 -$25.95 million ($0.81) -0.57 Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Getaround has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HyreCar and Getaround, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00

HyreCar currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,131.88%. Getaround has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 396.94%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

