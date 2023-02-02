HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Increased to $6.30 by Analysts at HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

HUYA Stock Up 13.5 %

HUYA stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 34.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

