Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Humankind US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,574,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period.

