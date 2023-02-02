Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion. Hubbell also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.00 to $11.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.08. 376,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,468. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

