Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.67.

HUBG stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. 358,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,259. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

