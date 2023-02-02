HSBC Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $39.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

