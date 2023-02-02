HSBC Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GFI opened at $11.68 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,593,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,654,000 after buying an additional 5,165,756 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

