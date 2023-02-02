HSBC Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE GFI opened at $11.68 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
