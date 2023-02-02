Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of HLI opened at $97.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.45. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,754.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 55.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 61,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

