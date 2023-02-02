Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.60

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60, with a volume of 29235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a market cap of C$697.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

