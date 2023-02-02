Hooked Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.92 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $163.92 million and $239.89 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00013790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00404525 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.67 or 0.28376840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00521700 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.39278331 USD and is up 11.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $219,053,567.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

